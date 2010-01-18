Teen arrested for beating, robbery of Toledo cab driver

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested late Friday in connection with the robbery and assault of Toledo cab driver Mike Orwig in Sylvania Township Friday morning. Orwig remains in critical condition.

Police say the teen was arrested at his home in south Toledo. He was booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police report Orwig picked up the teen on Arklow Drive in south Toledo Friday morning. They say minutes later, Orwig was found beaten on Regency Drive in Sylvania Township.

Investigators say the suspect made off with $7 after the robbery and assault. Cab driver Kathy Ballert says people often have the misconception that cab drivers have large amounts of cash. "Most of our business is charge accounts," she said.

Black and White Cab officials say Orwig is at Toledo Hospital with blood on the brain.

Cab drivers say what happened to Orwig is rare in Toledo.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.