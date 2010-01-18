Board seeks bids for $2.8 million Putnam County library

The former library building had about 20,000 square feet.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

OTTAWA, OH - The Putnam County District Library Board approved seeking bids for the construction of a $2.8 million library.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2010. The library will be located on four acres in Ottawa on Putnam Parkway across from the YMCA.

According to the Findlay Courier, The 18,669-square-foot building will be funded with money from an insurance settlement and library reserves. It was designed by architect Tony Hovest of Technicon Design Group in Ottawa.

The interior of the new building will include a glass-enclosed area for teens; an enclosed children's area; and a business center with a copier, fax machine, vending machines and space for the Friends of the Putnam County District Library used book sale.



The former library building had about 20,000 square feet.

Copyright 2010. All rights reserved.