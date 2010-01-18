53 million Tylenol, Benadryl, Motrin products recalled

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

(CBS) - Johnson and Johnson has issued a massive recall of more than 53 million of its over-the-counter medications including Tylenol, Benadryl, and Motrin.

The move comes after complaints of an unusual smell in some of the packaging, which in a small number of cases has caused nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting. The symptoms go away on their own and so far nobody has been seriously injured.

Click on the attached link to view the complete recall list.

Consumers who purchased product from the lots included in the recall should stop using the product and contact McNeil Consumer Healthcare for instructions on a refund or replacement. Instructions or information regarding how to return or dispose of the product, consumers should log on to the internet at www.mcneilproductrecall.com or call 1-888-222-6036 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time, and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time).

Consumers who have medical concerns or questions should contact their healthcare provider. Any adverse reactions may also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Program by fax at 1-800-FDA-0178, by mail at MedWatch, FDA, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787, or on the MedWatch website at http://www.fda.gov/Safety/MedWatch/default.htm.

Copyright 2010 CBS. All rights reserved.