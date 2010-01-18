East Toledo McDonalds has second incident of restaurant rage

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two men started a fight in an east Toledo McDonalds on Main Street Sunday and ended up breaking a coffee machine.

According to the police report, there were no arrests or charges in that incident.

It is the second violent incident at the restaurant in just a couple of weeks. An employee at the same McDonalds restaurant was punched on New Year's Day by a customer at the drive-thru window. Police say the customer got angry when she was told the restaurant was only serving breakfast, so she could not get chicken mcnuggets. That customer also broke the glass in the drive-thru window and is facing charges.

