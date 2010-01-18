Archbold woman dies after single-vehicle crash

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Susan Barrett, 55, of Archbold has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers say Barrett lost control of her car on Carpenter Road in Adams Township. She was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where she died.

Troopers say alcohol was not involved, and that Barrett may have lost control because of slush on the road.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.