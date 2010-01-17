Local team prepares to go to Haiti

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Members of the ISOH/IMPACT and SCORE team packed up for a mission trip to Haiti. The twenty-two person group includes doctors, pediatricians, general surgeons and more.

Dr. Richard Paat describes that they'll be, "working out of the hospital. There are two doctors and three nurses there as well, but they have been totally overwhelmed since the earthquake hit. And on top of that we will also be mobile."

This will be Dr. Paat's first time to Haiti, but he has helped out in disaster situations before.

"We see people helping each other," said Dr. Paat. "The TVs always show the worst of it, but that's not what we see on our missions."

The group will make several trips back and forth because the amount of medical supplies that can be taken in one trip is limited. In fact, each member of the team can only bring one handbag of personal items.

The team will leave Monday morning at 3:30 a.m. from the St. Luke's Hospital parking lot.

Some members of the group come from Haiti. Edna Jean is now a doctor in Ohio. She went to Haiti last year and says she saw hope in people's eyes. Now that she's returning, she wants to help restore that hope.

"Things were good," said Dr. Jean. "You could see happiness on people's face, and then to see it be destroyed one more time... It's heart wrenching."

Jacques Jean-Louis is also from Haiti. His family still lives there. As of Sunday, he still has not heard from two of his sisters.

He says he is going to help the team translate as well as navigate the area.

"I am here to give my soul for them because I understand how a team works and communication," said Jean-Louis.

Congressman Bob Latta came to see the team off. He says watching people pull together to help makes him proud to be an American.

"A lot of times we get slammed by the rest of the world," Latta said. "But when you look around and when it comes to disasters and look who's there first on the ground, it's Americans."

