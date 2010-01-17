Ohio furniture bank offers donated items to needy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The economic recession is increasing the demand at nonprofit groups that provide furniture to the needy.

The Furniture Bank of Central Ohio is the second-largest furniture bank in the United States, surpassed in size only by one in Minneapolis.

The Columbus bank serves about 15 families a day. It recently received a big assist from corporate sponsors such as Big Lots, which supplied materials and volunteers. Until this year, all the furniture distributed to families was donated by local residents, hotels, colleges and furniture stores.

Now the furniture bank is making its own items, including tables.

