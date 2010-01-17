US Census Bureau attracts highly educated workers

CINCINNATI (AP) - The U.S. Census Bureau is getting a highly skilled and educated work force because of a struggling economy that's produced millions of jobless people eager to work.

The agency's office in Cincinnati has recruited engineers, former corporate executives and college professors to help manage the 2010 census, which will attempt to count everyone in the country beginning in March.

In decades past, field workers tended to be older. Many were retired, or worked part time and took a census job to supplement their income. Now, they're more likely to be younger and jobless. Census officials say they're also seeing stay-at-home moms returning to the work force, retirees looking to replenish their decimated savings, and college students who need money for rising tuition.

