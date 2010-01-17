Nursing attracts more job seekers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Economists say nursing and other health care-related services will continue to grow in Ohio.

The Health Policy Institute of Ohio projects that Texas, California and Ohio will have the greatest need for nurses in the next 10 years because of aging baby boomers. Researchers also expect Ohio to be short 32,000 nurses by 2020.

That's why nursing is attracting people who are seeking new careers. Travis Minzler of suburban Columbus quit his job with an auto-supply company in 2008 and enrolled in nursing school last January. The program at Mount Carmel College allows people who already have a degree to get a bachelor of nursing degree in 13 months.

The 41-year-old Minzler says he hopes becoming a nurse will provide more job security.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)