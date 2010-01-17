Prayers, rescues, relief and frustration in Haiti's capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) - Amid the ruins of Port-au-Prince's Roman Catholic cathedral, Haitians have been giving thanks for simply being alive at Sunday Mass.

Preaching to a small crowd of survivors inside the cathedral's remaining walls, the Rev. Eric Toussaint (too-SAHNT') said "what happened is the will of God" and survivors are now in God's hands.

Elsewhere in the capital, rescuers continue to try to reach a few survivors trapped under collapsed buildings. One crew has managed to get water to three survivors heard beneath a flattened supermarket.

Meanwhile, the Haitian government has set up 14 distribution points for food and other supplies, while U.S. Army helicopters are scouting locations for more. Aid groups have opened five emergency health centers and the U.N. says it's already feeding 40,000.

But frustrations over aid continue to show. Residents of one neighborhood beat a pair of suspected looters, tying them together and dragging them through the streets.

The Pan American Health Organization now says 50,000 to 100,000 people were killed in the quake. Haiti prime minister says 100,000 would "seem to be the minimum."