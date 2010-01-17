Witnesses: we lied in Ohio death penalty trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Two witnesses who testified against a condemned inmate in his 1994 death penalty trial say they lied to win favor with prosecutors.

The witnesses told a Mahoning County judge Friday they gave false information regarding a double slaying allegedly committed by 37-year-old Mark Brown, scheduled to die next month.

Myzelle Arrington, who was 15 at the time, says he lied in hopes of getting help with his own legal troubles. Marcus Clark, 13 at the time, says Brown only shot the owner of a Youngstown convenience store and that a second person shot a clerk also killed that night.

The testimony is significant because Brown was sentenced to death for killing two or more people at the same time. Prosecutors say the witnesses aren't being truthful.