Casino backers buy property for Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The company bringing casinos to Ohio has finished buying property for the Columbus location authorized by voters but says it's still considering alternative sites in the city.

Penn National Gaming said Friday it bought 24 acres in the city's Arena District, a growing downtown development that's home to the Blue Jackets hockey team. Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman has suggested four alternative sites around the city, including a former minor-league baseball stadium and a dying mall.

Penn National says it's open to a site outside the Arena District as long as it speeds up construction and allows an earlier casino opening.