Junior Gotti says he may write true crime stories

NEW YORK (AP) - Now that the government has given up trying to put him in prison, John "Junior" Gotti says he may leave New York and try his hand at writing true crime stories.

The son of notorious Gambino boss John Gotti held a celebration dinner Friday at a restaurant in Westbury on Long Island. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that after a series of hung juries they wouldn't seek a fifth retrial against the younger Gotti, who says he quit the mob in 1999.

Gotti told reporters at the dinner that he'sis thinking about moving south and may write a true crime book. He says it may be "better for everybody" if he moves away. Gotti served nine years in prison for racketeering, but prosecutors failed to convict him of charges that he ordered several murders.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)