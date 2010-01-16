Potholes close I-75 lanes in Ohio

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - State authorities say two of the three northbound Interstate 75 lanes at the Middletown exit in southwest Ohio.

The left and center lanes were closed much of Friday after pothole problems. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the lanes will be closed again starting at 6 a.m. Saturday for more pavement work until 6 p.m..

The problems damaged tires and caused lengthy morning backups Friday. Officials blamed recent freezing and thawing temperatures for causing pavement failure in an area about 8 feet-by-23 feet near the Route 122 interchange. will be closed again Saturday for pavement work.

