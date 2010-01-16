Ohio Lottery wants to take a chance on Powerball

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Ohio Lottery is moving to offer a second multistate game with the potential to win multimillion-dollar jackpots: Powerball.

The lottery says it will propose rules later this month for launching Powerball in Ohio as early as this spring. The Ohio Lottery already sells tickets for Mega Millions, which is similar to Powerball. Both games are played in several states and offer jackpots that have reached into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Officials say more than $1.5 billion Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Ohio since 2002. Lottery Director Kathleen Burke says the addition of Powerball would mean more money for the lottery's fund that benefits education, and more revenue for retailers from commissions and bonuses.

