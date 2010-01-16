Kroger's collecting for Haiti

To donate to Haiti relief fund through Kroger

CINCINNATI (AP) - Kroger Co. grocery stores across the country are helping collect donations for the American Red Cross' Haitian earthquake relief effort.

Customers can put cash into coin boxes at checkout lines or have donations added to their purchase total. Kroger also is accepting online donations at its Web site.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is the largest U.S. traditional grocery chain and has nearly 2,500 stores in 31 states that include local banners such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less, Fry's, King Soopers, Smith's, Dillons, QFC and City Market.

Copyright 2010 Associated Press. All rights reserved.