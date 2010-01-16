P&G sends water purifier to Haiti

CINCINNATI (AP) - Procter & Gamble Co. is sending water-purifying packets to Haiti, along with cash donations for earthquake relief.

Cincinnati-based P&G, whose brands include Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste, says it will donate products when relief agencies are ready to accept shipments. Spokeswoman Rotha Penn said Friday the first shipments of what will total 3 million Pur packets, enough to treat 30 million liters of water, have arrived in Haiti.

Pur packets can disinfect and, used with a cloth filter, remove dirt and other pollutants to make water safe. P&G sent Pur after the 2004 tsunami in southeast Asia and after other earthquakes and floods.

P&G also has donated $400,000, and on Friday launched an employee donation effort the company will match up to $250,000.

