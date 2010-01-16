Suspected street shooter pleads not guilty in Ohio

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Bond is set at $1 million for a man charged with randomly shooting at moving cars as he drove through the Cleveland suburbs.

Sixty-five-year-old Paul Hausmann was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to carrying concealed weapons and felonious assault. He was arraigned by video hookup from the Cuyahoga County jail in Cleveland.

He is suspected of shooting at four vehicles in Berea and a fifth in Strongsville, his hometown, between mid-August and mid-December. No one was hurt.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday, based on two citizen tips and a police officer who saw a car matching a tipster's description.

Police say the two tipsters are being considered for rewards.

