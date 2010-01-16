Biden: Haiti relief will remain a priority for US

MIAMI (AP) - Vice President Joe Biden says rebuilding Haiti in the wake of a devastating earthquake will remain a priority for the U.S. long after the story fades from media headlines.

Biden told Haitian-American and political leaders Saturday in Miami that President Barack Obama "does not view this as a humanitarian mission with a life cycle of a month." The vice president was visiting the city's Little Haiti before heading to a Florida air base where relief supplies are being flown out to Haiti.

The magnitude-7 earthquake hit Haiti on Tuesday, collapsing buildings and leaving thousands dead. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano joined Biden in South Florida, which is home to the largest Haitian-American population in the U.S.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)