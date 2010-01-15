Prosecutors want teen certified as adult in Robinson murder

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Rashaad Sultan, 17, faced a juvenile court judge Friday for charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery related to the death of 47-year-old Brian Robinson. Prosecutors are trying to certify him as an adult.

Police say Sultan beat Robinson on the face and head and strangled him with an electrical cord.

Neighbors heard the struggle. "She heard, like banging, and him saying, 'Leave me alone,' calling for help, 'Neighbor, neighbor, neighbor,'" said Andre Whitfield.

Police say it was a concerned friend who entered Robinson's home and found furniture overturned and Robinson lying dead in a pool of blood.

Neighbors told police they had seen Sultan occasionally stay at the apartment. Police picked him up when he returned to the apartment after Robinson was murdered. "We're looking at a lot of different motives right now, any connection between the suspect and the victim," said Toledo Police Department Cpt. Ray Carroll.

Prosecutors say Sultan does not have an extensive juvenile record. Though, records indicate that he is a habitual runaway. Sultan has been charged with several cases of domestic violence in the past, including one at Robinson's home last November.

