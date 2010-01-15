'Friend' your kids on Facebook, but no drama mama

'Friending" your kids on Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with what they're doing, says Central Catholic High School Technology Director Chris Hamady.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - 'Friending" your kids on Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with what they're doing, says Central Catholic High School Technology Director Chris Hamady. Though he warns that maintaining that friendship depends on how parents react to what they see.

If parents see something they don't like, it's important not to overreact. Hamady says, "I would feel comfortable going to my daughter and saying, 'Hey I saw that you had this on the internet, you want to talk about it?'"

Facebook also offers tips for parents to maintain "friend" status with their kids. First, the site recommends to be up front with kids that you will be looking at their profile. Don't sneak on and try to catch them doing something. If you find something you don't like while browsing, use it as a teaching moment. Clearly tell your kids what you don't like about the post and recommend how they may do it differently.

If you find something posted by your child that you don't like, the site recommends to remember how your parents would have reacted if they knew some of your secrets.

Finally, don't believe everything you read. "Just because someone describes themselves as one thing, doesn't really mean that's who they are," said Hamady.

While it can be a great way to keep up with your kids, Hamady reminds parents that virtual parenting doesn't compare to real-world connections with the kids. She also adds that technology is changing so rapidly, parents are learning together the best practices for monitoring kids and technology.

