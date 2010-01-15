Bridal gown sale benefits breast cancer patients

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - For the first time ever, the "Brides Against Breast Cancer" road show is coming to Toledo. The event is a national tour of hundreds of discounted wedding gowns donated by famous designers, retailers, and former brides with all the proceeds going to the Making Memories Breast Cancer Foundation.

"It's an organization that grants wishes for Stage IV metastatic breast cancer patients," said Brenda Chovanak with Brides Against Breast Cancer. "Now, I know that's a big term, but it means the breast cancer has moved to the major organs of the body. Then we grant wishes for those individuals and their families."

In addition to the great cause, Chovanak says there are great bargains. One dress had a $3200 price tag and was selling for $699. She says dresses begin at $99.

Hospital employee Emily Krauss started her search for the perfect gown at the road show. Krauss works with cancer patients, so she says the cause meant a lot."I just thought it would be a really cool idea to say that I bought my wedding dress and the money went to a good cause."

The tour was brought in as a part of this year's "Wedding Dreams" show that happens twice a year at the Pinnacle in Maumee located at 1772 Indian Wood Circle. The wedding show takes place Sunday, Jan. 17 from noon–4 p.m.

The "Brides Against Breast Cancer" road show takes place Friday, Jan. 15 from noon–8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is free to the road show.

