EcoTrack 11: Wind, solar to power water treatment plant

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo is setting up a wind turbine as part of a master plan for a solar field to power the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

Toledo City Council is expected to approve the next phase of the plan Tuesday, which is a $2 million investment to install a single-megawatt, wind-energy, electric generating system.

This project includes a partnership with the University of Toledo. The wind turbine facility will allow UT researchers to look into the environmental impact of the renewable energy source, as well as engineering and economic impacts.

As for permits in the next phase of the solar field, officials say they have completed a strategic review for environmental permitting issues.

The Collins Park plant filters an average of 80 million gallons of water per day. The facility was chosen for the project because it has favorable wind conditions at the site.

