Toledo cab driver beaten, robbed in Sylvania Twp.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Police report that a 63-year-old cab driver, who picked up a man on Friday morning, called to report he had been beaten and robbed on Regency near Reynolds Road in Sylvania Township.

Township police say the call from the cab driver came in around 7:30 and describe the suspect as a black male in his early 20s with a medium build and a dark, hooded sweatshirt. Police report the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The cab driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111.

