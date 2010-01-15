Garcia sentenced to 10 years for vehicular homicide of cyclist

Twenty-seven-year-old Jose Garcia turned himself into police about 11 a.m. Monday. Police say he hit and killed 43-year-old Flemming Williamson early Sunday morning at the intersection of Idaho and Dover.

Flemming Williamson , a father of three, was struck and killed while riding a bicycle to the store.

Jose Garcia of Toledo was sentenced to ten years Friday for the January 2009 hit-and-run death of Flemming Williamson.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Jose Garcia of Toledo was sentenced to ten years Friday for the January 2009 hit-and-run death of Flemming Williamson in east Toledo.

Garcia was found guilty of vehicular homicide and failure to stop. Police say he struck and killed Williamson with his car while Williamson was riding a bike at the intersection of Idaho and Dover.

A passerby at the intersection first saw a mangled bike on Dover. Then, 20 ft. away on Idaho, a body was lying in the road.

Garcia left the scene of the crash but turned himself in the next day.

