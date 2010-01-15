1 arrested in Traverse City airplane bomb threat

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

By John Fisher - Associated Press Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A government official says a man was arrested at a northern Michigan airport after making a bomb threat on a commercial flight. No bomb was found.

The official says the man was taken off the plane at the Traverse City, Mich., airport on Friday after making the threat. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Transportation Security Administration says the passenger entered the bathroom as the Skywest Airlines flight from Chicago as it was approaching the Cherry Capital Airport.

The TSA says the passenger is currently being questioned and the airport temporarily suspended operations.

Charlotte Crosby of Traverse City says her husband was on the plane. He called her on his cell phone to say he and other passengers were being questioned.

