Walter Zimbeck released from police custody

Zimbeck was arrested in Tennessee last July. He had dated Lori Ann Hill before she was killed in 1985.

Man accused of killing Lori Ann Hill to go free

Man accused of killing Lori Ann Hill to go free

Walter Zimbeck, 42, has been released from jail due to lack of evidence in the murder case of Lori Ann Hill (pictured below).

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Walter Zimbeck, 42, has been released from jail due to lack of evidence in the murder case of Lori Ann Hill.

A judge had ordered the release for Friday afternoon, but Zimbeck was released Thursday evening at 6:15 from the corrections institute in Stryker after a $1000 cash bond was paid.

An appeal has been filed in the case.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for more on this developing story. Sign up for Breaking News E-mail Alerts and News 11 Text It here.