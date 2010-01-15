Ohio county pays man $1,500 for bat bite

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county has agreed to pay $1,500 to a man who was bitten by a rabid bat and turned to a little-known state law that allows for compensation.

Commissioners in Delaware County, north of Columbus, voted Thursday to provide 61-year-old David Froehlich with the maximum reimbursement under the law, even though he put in his request for the money two days late.

The law allows a person hurt by a rabid animal to seek a county's help with the medical bills. But the request must be made within four months of the bite, and Froehlich just missed the window.

A prosecutor who reviewed Froehlich's claim says he was surprised to learn of the law. Froehlich's wife says her husband was bitten Aug. 22 and that insurance didn't cover the $5,000 hospital bill.

