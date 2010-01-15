Officials: Pentagon report faults Hasan's bosses

WASHINGTON (AP) - As many as eight U.S. Army officers could face punishment for not responding properly to the erratic behavior of the Fort Hood shooting suspect.

Officials say the Pentagon is releasing results of a report on what went wrong in the case of Army Maj. Nidal Hasan. He is accused in the November shootings that killed 13 people at the Texas Army base.

The officials say the five to eight officers overlooked or failed to act on red flags in Hasan's lax work habits and fixation on religion. The review also finds that Hasan was passed along from office to office and job to job despite professional failings that included missed or failed exams and physical fitness requirements.

That report is expected to be released today.

One dealing with Hasan in detail will not be publicly released.

