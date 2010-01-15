Youth charged in death of Toledo man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Youth charged in death of Toledo man

From a Toledo Police Dept. news release:

Toledo Police arrived to 494 Martin Lane June 14 around 11 p.m. Thursday and found Brian Robinson, 49, on the floor in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder/aggravated robbery. The name of the juvenile has not been released.

 

Powered by Frankly