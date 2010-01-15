Aid trying to find a way into Haiti

Local folks are doing what they can to help our Haitian neighbors.

There are plenty of opportunities to help.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The badly damaged seaport and airport are hindering efforts to get aid to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, but a massive movement is under way nonetheless.

Some 800 troops and a Navy aircraft carrier are on the way to provide the first major influx of U.S. forces since Tuesday's catastrophe.

The troops will help deliver aid and provide security in a country where the government has all but disintegrated and the national police are nowhere to be found. The troops are expected to arrive today. Meanwhile, the living and the dead share the same spaces -- sidewalks, public plazas and hospitals.

The stench of death adds to the overwhelming gloom. A Catholic Relief Services representative calls the scene "beyond description."

