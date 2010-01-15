Monroe Police looking for bank robber

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Monroe Police are looking for the man who held up a branch of National City Bank around 11:30 Thursday morning in the 200 block of north Monroe Street.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 50's or early 60's. He's about 6' tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has short, silver-gray hair. He was wearing a gold round stud earring in both ears.

We're told the guy passed a note to a teller demanding cash and did not appear to be armed.

If you have any information that might help police, call CrimeStoppers at 1.800.SpeakUp.