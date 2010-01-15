Police verify UT student, thought missing, bought bus ticket

UPDATE: Toledo police have closed the investigation into the whereabouts of UT student Camden Schreiber. They verified through friends that he purchased a bus ticket to Kentucky.

A neighbor confirmed Schreiber left his apartment alone and got in his car to leave. The bus station confirms he arrived at the bus station five minutes before the bus left and did board the bus alone.

Police say friends knew of the trip, but family must not have known.

Since Schreiber is 24 years old and left willingly, they have closed the investigation.

UT student's car found but he's still missing

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A University of Toledo student is missing, and his parents are desperate for help.

Camden Schreiber, 24, was last seen Sunday at a drill for the Ohio Army National Guard. He's part of the 1483rd Transportation Company based in Walbridge.

According to a public posting on Facebook, his cell phone was left at his apartment.

Camden's car was found in the 2600 block of W. Bancroft just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

If you have any information on Camden, call CrimeStopper at 419.255.1111.

