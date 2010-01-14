2 Michigan groups reaching out to Haiti

By Jonathan Walsh - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

BLISSFIELD, MI (WTOL) - Two groups in southeast Michigan are responding to the needs of the earthquake victims in Haiti.

Gary Phillips runs a trucking company in Blissfield. About eight years ago he started the Hope and Encouragement for Humanity Organization, helping to get food and supplies to hard hit areas of the world.

Philips has funding to send two trucks full of food and products, like beans and spaghetti sauce, but he says 50 percent of the Haitian diet is corn.

He has a message to local farmers. "We're just asking that if you have some extra corn on your farm that's available, and you would like to reach out to these people in need as they are right now...this is an additional way you can do that."

In nearby Bedford, John Mazur had an immediate reaction after hearing about the quake: "How can I get there? What can I do to help?"

Mazur is the Missions Director for Bedford Christian Community Church. For the past 15 years he's been helping to construct buildings, homes, roofs in Haiti through the Mission of Hope Haiti located about 20 miles northwest of Port-au-Prince.

Mazur says he has a group of 10 people that will head down to Haiti soon and he's lining up doctors and nurses to depart as soon as Tuesday.

If you would like to help with building Haiti back up, donating money and/or food or extra corn, click here for contact information.

