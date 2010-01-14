Clothing Your Community drive a success in Maumee

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - News 11 was live from The Andersons in Maumee all day long Thursday to show how the Clothing Your Community drive is doing.

And, it's doing great!

In three weeks, you've donated more than 40 tons of clothes. And the drive runs through January 23.

The clothes are sorted at the Cherry Street Mission's Lifebridge location downtown. They'll be handed out to thousands of needy families February 12-14.

That's good news to Dan Rogers, president and CEO of Cherry Street Missions. "We really believe that in the event that's coming up in mid-February, we'll probably serve... nearly 10,000 people."

