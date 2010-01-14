Beware: Scam artists cashing in on Haitian relief effort

More than 100 folks had joined the group as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. The site also has a list of local donation locations.

(WTOL) - People around in the world, as well as in northwest Ohio, are donating money to the Haitian relief effort after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck the nation.

Before donating, the Call 11 for Action team wants donors to be aware that scam artists are out there taking advantage of the generosity.

Problem Solver Mika Highsmith put together these tips:

Before you give, ask questions.

Know how your donation will be used.

Make sure the person requesting the donation is a professional solicitor.

Find out what percentage will stay with the charity.

If a solicitor is unwilling to answer the above questions, decline to contribute. Additionally, do not give in to high-pressure tactics. If the phone solicitor is making you feel pressured, ask them to send written materials about the charity.

If a solicitor calls you, never give out credit card numbers or account numbers over the phone. If you're interested in donating, tell them you will call the organizations's headquarters to donate directly.

