Bell meets with union leaders to begin deficit discussion

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The leaders of the City of Toledo's seven bargaining units gathered with Mayor Mike Bell at One Government Center Thursday to discuss the city budget.

The mayor's office projects the general fund deficit to be $43.8 million, due to a lowered 2010 tax collection estimate of $136 million and a higher projected 2009 carryover deficit of nearly $10 million.

"Once you get past a certain number, bottom line is you've got to have a structural fix to be able to move forward with the city," said Bell.

Some fixes being proposed by the mayor include eliminating all pension pick-ups, effective in April, to save the general fund more than $6 million. He also proposed having employees pay 20 percent of medical insurance expenses to produce nearly $3 million worth of savings.

Following their meeting, union leaders said it was nothing more than an informational session. "As the mayor said, this is a revolving figure," said Toledo Police Patrolman's Association President Dan Wagner. "They're not really sure what the figure's going to end up being. This is what it is at the moment. Just goes to show no one really has a firm grasp on what the deficit's going to be."

The mayor believes he'll be able to work with the unions to help patch in a portion of the deficit. "I think I'm going to be able to," he said. "I don't think the union has typically been looked at as a teammate."

Head of AFSCME Local 7 Don Czerniak said, "I guess we've got to be positive like everybody has to be positive. This is a new beginning. We're going to move forward and hopefully find solution to solve this problem."

