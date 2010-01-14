Bryan murder victim died of blunt force, coroner rules

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Williams County coroner ruled Thursday that 91-year-old Grace Kennedy, who was found dead inside her Bryan home, died due to blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Kennedy's death has been ruled a homicide, and a $6,000 reward is being offered.

Evidence from the scene is still being processed by the crime lab.

The body of Kennedy was found just before Christmas. It is city's first homicide in more than six decades.

