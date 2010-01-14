Bowling Green professor worries Haiti's woes aren't over

Before donating to the Haitian relief effort, the Call 11 for Action team put together these tips to avoid getting scammed.

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - A scientist at Bowling Green State University worries that the earthquake that rocked Haiti may only be the beginning of that country's worries.

Dr. Robert Vincent is a geology professor at BGSU. The physical, chemical, and biological changes that the earth has undergone or is undergoing are his interests.

Right now, he's concerned about the mountainous region northeast of the shoreline. He says the ground there is unstable, and the earthquake's impact may have caused landslides.

"When that happens, it can cover houses and whatever else is there," Dr. Vincent said.

In 2007, he went on a mission trip to Haiti with a grad student to a place called Pignon. Their plight was to find clean water sources, because clean water is scarce in this dry region of Haiti.

The two were taken in by family of missionaries. Vincent says over time, he grew fond of the people he worked with, along with those he served.

With contact nearly wiped out there's no way to get in touch any of them. He also says the damage to the shoreline is so devastating, there's no way to get there.

"Those people are so very dear and some of the best people I've ever met as far as being giving and generous, and I'm just hoping they're okay."

Vincent also predicts earthquakes will likely hit Port-au-Prince every two hundred years because it's so close to a fault line in the earth's surface.

