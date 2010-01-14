Springfield teen posthumously receives Jefferson Award

Alexandra's mother, Lisa Corville, accepted the award. "Ali never let her disease define her life, rather she taught many of us how to live, how to give and how to think beyond ourselves," she said.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Alexandra Corville posthumously received the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Youth Achievement Thursday. Alexandra died this past summer at the age of 14 from complications of a heart transplant.

Nine students were nominated and Corville won the award for community service. Her mother Lisa Corville accepted the award. "Ali never let her disease define her life, rather she taught many of us how to live, how to give and how to think beyond ourselves," she said.

It was Alexandra's public battle to survive congenital heart disease and the need for organ donation that inspired others to nominate her for the award. Her mother said she encouraged other kids as well as the man who inspired her -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn, who she met through the Granted Wish Foundation.

Lisa now wants to carry on Alexandra's message about organ donation awareness. "There are kids, babies, and adults who need a second chance. It is the second chance at life," she said.

