EcoTrack 11: NW Ohio group promotes rain gardens

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Supporters of the rain garden movement met this week to discuss the importance of rain gardens as a tool for education as well as the growing interest of rain gardens in the commercial industry.

Attendees say rain gardens naturally filter pollutants out of both winter snow melt and spring rains.

"I think it's definitely within the realm of landscape architecture," said landscape architect Jay Brewster. "It's more environmentally oriented than some projects. The advantage is, it does help our ground water and storm water systems. Our lakes and rivers around here need all the help they can get."

