United Way stresses big tax credit for those earning less than $49k

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - City leaders teamed up with the United Way Thursday to make sure Toledoans know they can get their taxes done for free by the United Way.

In particular, leaders stressed that many who qualified did not apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in 2009. On average, people who qualified for the EITC, which is the largest program to benefit low-income and moderate-income Americans, received $2,000. Anyone who earned less than $49,000 in 2009 is urged to call and see if they qualify.

Commissioner Ben Konop stresses the more money people receive in tax refunds, the more money community businesses will see. "This is money that is earmarked for Toledo. If you don't claim it, it just sits in Washington D.C. and doesn't come back to help our community," he said.

For tax preparation locations and to see if you qualify for the EITC, visit the United Way's tax preparation page or call 211.

