New senior center funded in Toledo

New senior center funded in Toledo

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - State Representative Edna Brown announced Thursday that the Warren AME Church Vision Empowerment group will receive $75,000 in funding for a new senior center.

The center will be built on vacant land at Indiana and City Park.

The funding was released by the State Controlling Board.

