Toledo businessman creates group to help quake victims

ISOH Impact: How you can help folks in Japan

WATERVILLE, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo businessman has created an easy way folks can help Haitian earthquake victims right on their computers.

Accushred's Jeff Green and wife Tamara have launched the Toledoans Helping Haiti Facebook group. They wanted to travel to Haiti to help, but cannot since the Greens recently gave birth to five-week-old Gabriel.

"I studied in Haiti in high school and a little bit in college. And it's such a poor country. I see this happening to such a poor country. It pulls at our heartstrings."

More than 100 folks had joined the group as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. The site also has a list of local donation locations.

The Greens say their collections will eventually be trucked to ISOH in Waterville and shipped to Haiti.

"I see a lot of other local companies are helping out. I believe if we pull together, get a couple truckloads of material, take it down to Haiti."

The Toledoans Helping Haiti group is expected to be running for about the next month.

As International Services of Hope's Waterville warehouse fills with items for quake victims, volunteers separate canned goods, bottled water, toiletries, clothing and blankets.

Jim Stombaugh donated four cases of bottled water Thursday and says he's "helping out to make the people in Haiti know that we care about them… They're the poorest nation in the western hemisphere. I can't believe they're going through this type of destruction."

The International Services of Hope located on Farnsworth Road in Waterville is also accepting cash donations and supplies.

