City's projected budget deficit soars to near $44 million

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Officials say the City of Toledo's projected budget deficit for 2010 has climbed to $43.8 million.

In documents released Thursday afternoon, leaders announced the deficit also includes $9.6 million carried over from 2009.

The documents also reveal the leaders believe the city will only receive $136 million in income taxes paid. Originally it was believed income tax would amount to $138 to $140 million for the city.

Leaders also project tax receipts won't increase as the year progresses.

