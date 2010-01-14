Ohio child dies after swallowing battery

HAMILTON, OH (ONN) - Making sure little ones don't put anything in their mouths is a common problem for parents with toddlers. Sadly, an Ohio family's little boy recently swallowed a battery and died.

"You could just look at him and smile, and he would smile," said the mother of 13-month-old Aidan. "In fact, he just started to walk."

He was the baby in the family, the youngest of three kids, and he loved to eat.

"He loved food, so we knew something wasn't right when he didn't want to eat and couldn't hold anything down," said mother Michelle Truett.

That was the first sign the family said they knew something was wrong. After a second trip to the doctor's office they thought maybe Aidan had a viral infection, but that wasn't it either.

Initial x-rays missed it too.

Finally, Aidan's doctors found the problem. They found that Aidan had swallowed a battery and it was in his stomach. The discovery was made a week and a half after his symptoms had started. Following a successful surgery that removed the battery, the Truett's thought their problems were over.

"We thought we were on the road to recovery," said Michelle.

But two days later, when Aidan's parents put him to bed for the night they heard him cough.

"We both ran into the bedroom and he was sitting up and coughing a great amount of blood. I noted right then he was going into cardiac arres," said Michelle.

She tried CPR, while her husband Lonnie called 911.

Aidan was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, but it was too late.

He passed away on November 22, 2009.

The Truett's kept the battery that took their son's life. They say it is a reminder of the dangers an object the size of a nickel can cause.

"We want to reach out to other parents and let them know the dangers and the loss that you can get from a battery," said Lonnie Truett.

After Aidan's death an autopsy revealed the battery leaked acid which burned a hole in his esophagus.

The Truett's now attend family counseling, which they say has helped with their loss.

