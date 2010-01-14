Woman arrested for leading Hollywood break ins

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) - Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Audrina Patridge. Three famous women all living in Hollywood Hills. Unfortunately that's not all these three have in common.

California prosecutors have charged Rachel Lee, 19, or leading the break ins into the homes of several celebrities living in Hollywood Hills.

Nicholas Prugo, another man that has been charged with the burglaries, said that Lee planned the various break ins, often naming which celebrity homes should be targeted. Victims of these burglaries include Orlando Bloom, Ashley Tisdale, Lohan, and Hilton.

Lee has been charged with three counts of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property.

