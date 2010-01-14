Ohio attorney general warns about Haiti quake scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state's top law enforcement official is telling well-meaning Ohioans to beware of scams playing off the earthquake in Haiti.

Attorney General Richard Cordray says in a statement that people who want to help will want to do so quickly. But he says taking a little bit of time for due diligence will ensure that donations go where they're needed.

The attorney general's office notes that widespread charity scams were reported in the aftermath of other major disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the Asian tsunami.

Cordray says donors should ask questions about how their money will be used, resist high-pressure collection tactics, and be careful not to give to copycat charities with names similar to larger, well-regarded organizations.

