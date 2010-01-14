BP announces major investment for Oregon facility

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Northwest Ohio will learn more about BP's plan to invest $2.5 billion into a local refinery Thursday.

The company announced a joint venture with Husky Energy to expand operations at BP's Oregon facility last month.

This afternoon company leaders, along with local lawmakers, will hold a news conference.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.

