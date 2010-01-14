Appold Planetarium named Best Place to See the Stars

Appold Planetarium has been named Best Place to See the Stars.

From a news release:

The Lourdes College Appold Planetarium has recently been named "Best Place to See the Stars" by Ohio Magazine. Constructed in 1964, the Appold Planetarium (formerly the Copernicus Planetarium) was the first of its kind in Northwest Ohio and was one of only 50 nationwide at the time.

Today, the Appold Planetarium features SciDome, a single projector fulldome video system powered by Starry Night that allows real-time 3D sky simulation, fulldome shows and multi-media presentations.